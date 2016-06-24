How many children were gunned down in Newtown, CT? Then there was Aurora, CO, where a gunman went into a theater and began shooting the place up. In Orlando, FL, two weeks ago, roughly 50 people were murdered. All of these shootings are overshadowed by the night after night mounting death toll in Chicago and young black men kill each other.

America, we have a gun problem. To solve it, we can and should do one thing immediate. We should make it vastly easier for law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. We need many, many more guns in America in the hands of law-abiding citizens who know how to use them.

The political left in this country abhors the idea, but it is the only solution. President Obama likes to talk about Australia. That nation rounded up the guns of its citizens years ago, having passed a law rejecting private ownership of handguns. But Australia, unlike the United States, did not have a second amendment to its constitution.

Updated: Fri Jun 24, 2016