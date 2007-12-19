With a hat tip to Lucid Idiocy, one of my favorite blogs by a non-political political reporter, here is the Heritage Foundations' list of the top ten examples of government waste.

The documentation shows that the number 1 example is the $25 billion in unaccounted for expenditures within the federal government for 2003. Read that again. As Heritage notes:

The government knows that $25 billion was spent by someone, somewhere, on something, but auditors do not know who spent it, where it was spent, or on what it was spent. â€¦ The unreconciled $25 billion could have funded the entire Department of Justice for an entire year.

That was for 2003. For 2007 Travis Fain found a reference to $6.7 billion in "unreconciled transactions." There's also this from the GAO report:

For fiscal year 2007, federal agenciesâ€™ estimates of improper payments, based on available information, totaled about $55 billion. The increase from the prior year estimate of $41 billion was primarily attributable to a component of the Medicaid program reporting improper payments for the first time totaling about $13 billion for fiscal year 2007, which we view as a positive step to improve transparency over the full magnitude of improper payments.

Now consider the 3,417 page omnibus spending bill that Congress pushed forward on with only 46 hours and 8 minutes of review time.

We need a real fiscal conservative in the White House.