The press has long reported that Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's one time campaign manager, had ties to Russia. Rick Gates, who worked for Manafort at the Republican convention in Cleveland, was named as an "agent of a Ukrainian oligarch" in a 2011 lawsuit. Likewise, Carter Page, a Trump advisor had ties to Russia.

The intelligence community, through a series of leaks, made clear that members of the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian agents. Given the pre-existing ties, it begs the question if those contacts were about Donald Trump and the presidential campaign or other matters. The New York Times reported that the intelligence community had seen no evidence of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence, which in less partisan times would cause the default presumption to be that the interaction was over other matters. Unfortunately, this is a most tribal and partisan age.

Perhaps there is something to the allegations. Perhaps not. Perhaps, given holdovers from the Obama Administration, some in the intelligence community have a vested interest in trying to sabotage President Trump's agenda. A few reports in Washington suggest intelligence agents who supported President Obama's deal with Iran made it their mission to undermine General Mike Flynn.

Updated: Fri Feb 17, 2017