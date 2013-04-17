Today in the Senate, a funny thing happened. We fought on principle, and we won on principle. You know why? Because 3 U.S. Senators didn’t listen to the “do something” caucus and the hand-wringers parading as leaders in Washington. Instead, Senators Cruz, Lee and Paul circulated a warning prior to the last recess saying they would (gasp) filibuster any legislation that would undermine our God-given, | Read More »