Welcome Rush
Big changes are coming to my home base for radio, WSB in Atlanta. I started out in 2011 going from 9 to midnight. Within a month I moved up to 7 to 10. Then I moved to 6 to 9. When Adam Goldfein moved over to weeknights, my show went 6 to 8. Well, star...
Big changes are coming to my home base for radio, WSB in Atlanta. I started out in 2011 going from 9 to midnight. Within a month I moved up to 7 to 10. Then I moved to 6 to 9. When Adam Goldfein moved over to weeknights, my show went 6 to 8. Well, starting next week, I’m going to fill up evening drive time | Read More »