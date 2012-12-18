Welcome to the Senate, Mr. Scott
Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina leaves the Senate on December 31st. Replacing him will be Congressman Tim Scott. Yesterday, Governor Nikki Haley made the announcement that she would choose Congressman Scott for the replacement. Governor Haley and ...
Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina leaves the Senate on December 31st. Replacing him will be Congressman Tim Scott. Yesterday, Governor Nikki Haley made the announcement that she would choose Congressman Scott for the replacement. Governor Haley and the future Senator called me Friday Monday* morning before the announcement was made. Governor Haley emphasized that Senator Scott would be as independent as Senator DeMint. In | Read More »