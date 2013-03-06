Welcoming the GOP Back to Town
Last night I flew up to Washington so members of the GOP in Congress could extract their pound of flesh from me for taking them to task this past year. Or something like that. In all seriousness, every year Eagle Publishing, Inc., our parent company, h...
Last night I flew up to Washington so members of the GOP in Congress could extract their pound of flesh from me for taking them to task this past year. Or something like that. In all seriousness, every year Eagle Publishing, Inc., our parent company, holds a party to welcome the GOP back to Washington. This year we saw a lot of great folks show | Read More »