Read Mickey Kaus for highlights on the success of welfare reform. Here is his intro:

How can we be so sure welfare reform is working? We've got proof! Critics of the 1996 welfare reform claim it's a bad thing that caseloads haven't risen as predicted in the recent recession-welfare must not be acting as a safety net in hard times, they argue. Others say the failure of the caseload to rise is a sign reform is working--it means poor single mothers who'd left welfare for work tenaciously kept working (and if they lost their jobs, kept looking for work) even during the economic slump.

Aren't there some statistics that could help resolve this argument? Well, yes, there are! He goes on to show that "never married" mothers are working and are continuing to look for work even during recessionary periods. Good for them.