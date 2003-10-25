Well, I left work early on Friday so my wife and I could head up for my father-in-law's birthday. They have currently gone to elementary school football games, and I am cruising Westlaw.

I really do like my nephews, but I dislike high school and elementary school football. For that matter, College Football is the only level of that game I genuinely enjoy. So, my wife and I have had to come to an understanding. We live two hours from her parents and the rest of her family. She was originally hell bent on heading to every football game. I finally was able to weasel my way out and I don't intend to get back into the flow of things.

It got so bad, she suggested she would find another guy to take her to the games. That didn't go over so well either. She finally accepted the fact that I will not be tortured into going to a bunch of football games.

Now I sit at her dad's computer blogging and doing research on the rights of members in electrical membership corporations. What fun. Better than getting sun burned and bored.

Besides, I just loaded iTunes on her dad's computer and I'm listening to the streaming radio feed. Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Blink-182. Good tunes.