Well Thank God Nikki Haley Isnâ€™t a Democrat Or Itâ€™d Be A Hate Crime
If you haven’t seen it yet, Newsbusters has the video of South Carolina AFL-CIO president Donna DeWitt beating the hell out of a piÃ±ata with a picture of Nikki Haley taped to it. The union crowd cheers her on. This comes just days after Phil B...
If you haven’t seen it yet, Newsbusters has the video of South Carolina AFL-CIO president Donna DeWitt beating the hell out of a piÃ±ata with a picture of Nikki Haley taped to it. The union crowd cheers her on.
This comes just days after Phil Bailey of the South Carolina Democratic Party called Nikki Haley a “sikh Jesus” multiple times on Twitter.
Were Nikki Haley a Democrat, the media would make this the front page story across the nation â€” racist tea partiers beating up the minority governor in effigy.
But no, Nikki Haley is a Republican minority. The media views most stories like this in terms of victim and victimizer and a minority who signs on with the Republicans has, in the mind of so many reporters in America, chosen to join the victimizer class. Therefore, when she herself is a victim, it’s just payback.
It’s sad that this would be the case, but the media has for decades shown us how they operate. What would be front page for days in a row on the New York Times were Nikki Haley a Democrat will be barely covered.
But on the bright side, we lose one less news cycle to a story of union violence and keep the focus on how Barack Obama is destroying the economy.