Well, thanks for the kind emails. I'm recovering nicely. I had some surgery a while back to remove my uvula (the thing that hangs down at the back of your throat), correct a deviated septum, and remove a bone spur that was blocking my nasal passage (the first time my doctor had ever seen a bone spur in the back of someone's nose).

Anyway, I still had inflammed tissue that was preventing me from breathing well through my nose. They went in Friday and burned out the tissue. It hurt, but I am already breathing much better despite all the swelling.

Full blogging will resume tomorrow.

There will be a few more posts today. I have been putting off a long post that I want to write about, but it's a difficult subject. I'll do so at some point today or tomorrow. Well, it's difficult for me. You all might get some humor out of it.