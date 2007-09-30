This post got me a phone call and letter in the mail from a member of City Council who was none too happy with the post.

I stand by the post. Grant, one cannot really read the humor in it, but given the bulk of the posts I write, it should have been taken for granted.

And for that matter, it seems the city is going to need to be forward thinking in revitalizing the area around the mall, which is mostly abandoned by major retail. Add to that the mall in general and you've got a real problem with blight.

Perhaps we really need to give incentives to renovate some of the abandoned buildings rather than make it easy to build new ones. And, frankly, can we really blame all the major business development for wanting to move outside the city limits?

I don't think so.