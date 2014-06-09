Abortion Barbie a/k/a Wendy Davis claims Republicans don’t care about ‘people who don’t look like them’. This is really rich coming from a women who does not support people until they look like us.

Seriously, Wendy Davis has stood (literally) for the proposition that until a child exits the womb and looks like the rest of humanity, the child can be ripped apart and have his or her brains sucked out. To claim the GOP doesn’t care about someone unless they look like them is a standard Democrat talking point. But it has no credibility coming from a one note wonder who doesn’t care about anyone until they look like people. Oh, and voters who look like Wendy don’t care for her. Greg Abbott is winning women in Texas.

This is really rich, Wendy.

The post Wendy Davis Doesn’t Care About People Until They Look Like People appeared first on RedState.