Here is a reminder:

A SUICIDE bomb plot to kill thousands of soccer fans at Saturdayâ€™s Manchester United-Liverpool match was dramatically foiled yesterday.

Armed cops seized ten terror suspects in dawn raids.

Intelligence chiefs believe al-Qaeda fanatics planned to blow themselves up amid 67,000 unsuspecting supporters. A source said: â€œThe target was Old Trafford.â€

The Islamic fanatics planned to sit all around the ground to cause maximum carnage.

They had already bought the tickets for various positions in the stadium, cops revealed last night.

But armed cops foiled the horrific plot - which could have killed thousands watching Manchester Unitedâ€™s home game against Liverpool on Saturday - in a series of dawn raids yesterday.

Ten people were arrested after a massive surveillance operation involving British anti-terror units and American authorities.

A police source said: â€œThe plot involved several individual bombers in separate parts of the stadium.

â€œIf successful, any such attack would have caused absolute carnage. Thousands of people could have been killed.â€

The planned attack would have had an instant global impact as the game is being televised worldwide.