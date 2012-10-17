Weâ€™ve Come 180 Degrees in the Attack of the Polls
For the past couple of months I’ve been under attack from users here and conservatives elsewhere for refusing to believe the polls were rigged. I’ve certainly agreed they’ve been weighted too much for the Democrats and were, consequen...
For the past couple of months I’ve been under attack from users here and conservatives elsewhere for refusing to believe the polls were rigged. I’ve certainly agreed they’ve been weighted too much for the Democrats and were, consequently, wrong, but I have never thought it was intentional. I saw no sense whining about it as it just makes conservatives sound unhinged and detached from reality. | Read More »