John Boehner needs to stop playing with Barack Obama’s balls and get some of his own. Go here and join the movement. Send a set of blue balls to John Boehner as a visually distinct message that he needs to find his testicular fortitude and stop the President’s amnesty plan.

My original post on this is here and the address to mail the balls to is:

Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A

76 East High Street, 3rd Floor

Springfield, OH 45502

(937) 322-1120

Go here and send John Boehner some balls.

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