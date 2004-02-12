I had to give a speech to Hospice of Central Georgia on Estate Planning issues. There were some interesting stories coming out of there. One was a question posed by one of the directors.

A terminally ill patient has a wife who works for a lawyer. The lawyer is drawing up the will. The patient's children by his first marriage claim that the patient and his wife are not lawfully married. There are also other women out there.

The patient and his wife have a "marriage certificate" from, well where else, Utah.

I didn't really have a great answer for that one other than get the man to talk to a lawyer without the wife being present or he might die then and there.