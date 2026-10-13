Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jeb Napier's avatar
Jeb Napier
Oct 13

Wow powerful read Erick. Let's hope the voters do the right thing. We can't afford to have him or others like him in office. Which does mean some will have to vote for someone we are not thrilled with.

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Kathy
Oct 13

Something I keep trying to point out. We know the failings of the candidates we have in the republican party. But while you are banging the drum about how horrible they are, thus convincing some people to simply not vote, or even worse, to vote for the other side, the other side is pretty openly voting in people with an ideology that will eliminate, one way or the other, our constitution. We do not have saints running for office and never have had. We simply have more access to information than ever before. They used to be able to keep their various sins from the public. The communists/Islamists win because they don't convince people to NOT VOTE for them.

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