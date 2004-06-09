Dan and Tom are tired of covering Reagan:

DAN Rather and Tom Brokaw work for dif ferent networks but agree one thing Ã¢â‚¬â€ coverage of Ronald Reagan's death has been excessive, they say.

"Even though everybody is respectful and wants to pay homage to the president, life does go on," Rather told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"There is other news, like the reality of Iraq," said the "CBS Evening News" anchor. "It got very short shrift this weekend." Funny. I was in college when Nixon died and when the Prime Minister of Israel was assassinated. They had no problems going wall to wall with coverage then. In fact, when Nixon died, all three networks already had prefabricated sets with big pictures of Nixon. The anchors sat in those studios for hours on the day of his death and then each day thereafter until the funeral.

Gee, how things have changed.