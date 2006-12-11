When you cross the Axis of Evil and the U.S. Congress?

Answer: The love child we call the Iraq Study Group report.

What a bunch of feckless crapweasels these folks are. This is just another example of why Sandra Day O'Connor is Ronald Reagan's worst decision ever. To give that woman any more credibility is beyond me.

"Hey, let's get Sandra Dee on the ISG. She can split the baby there too."

"Yeah, but does she hate Jews?"

"I don't know, but I'm sure Jim Baker can keep her in line."

"Well, as long as she will go along with sticking it to the Jews."

"Hey, is Billy McKinney available?" . . . .