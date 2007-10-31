He live blogs Road improvements meetings at the County Courthouse, naturally.

Seriously, this is a trial run. I hope to be able to do this as an elected official. The newspaper and television stations can only do so much. I'm there and have to be, I might as well live blog so people who can't be can still tune in and check out what's going on.

I realize your mileage may vary as to the sarcasm and comments, but you'll just have to get used to it. My thoughts are my own. You don't like it, don't vote for me.