I am being told by pretty reliable people that the conversations between Democrats and Republicans in Washington are happening, but in whispered tones because the bases of both parties will be unhappy.

Republicans want a clean continuing resolution.

Democrats want funding for healthcare, NPR, etc. etc. etc.

Republicans are concerned President Trump will cut too big a deal with Democrats on healthcare. Democrats expect him to, but they are also scared of their base.

The whispers are that the Democrats will give up enough votes in the Senate to get a clean continuing resolution passed. The Republicans will then extend some of the healthcare benefits, but not to illegal aliens. NPR and PBS are dead.

Democrats are frustrated with Schumer. House Democrats want no part of any deal because they have staked out the far left position that any funding of the government is funding Hitler. So this absolutely has to be handled with the Senate passing the current continuing resolution.

Among the Democrats whose terms are up next year, look to Jon Ossoff and Mark Warner as possible wavering Democrats and Dick Durbin and Jeanne Shaheen who are not running again. But there are others too who are not up for re-election.