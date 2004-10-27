He has cleared the site of any news and put of the flashing alarm about some video. Is it the Kerry flag video? I have no idea. But keep checking in here.

[UPDATE]: Drudge is reporting that ABCNews is holding on to a video purporting to be a declaration of more terrorist attacks on the US mainland.

My own speculation is that the media is weighing the impact on the election. Will is help Kerry or hurt Kerry? The New York Times, no doubt, will say that if the 340 tons of munitions had not been lost, the attack would not happen. Kerry would spin it that way.