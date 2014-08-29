I do not think Barack Obama is a closet sympathizer of muslim Jihadists bent on our destruction, but God help me I suddenly understand how some have arrived at that conclusion. To stand up and tell the world that we are going to do zero to help Ukraine and have no strategy to defeat ISIS is just insane.

That the White House staff had to go into complete and total damage control afterwards is telling. But even their damage control was insufficient. They told Wolf Blitzer we had a strategy, just not a strategy to go after them in Syria. But that’s the problem. They keep their leadership in Syria knowing they’ll be perfectly safe from us.

Here’s Josh Earnest doing damage control on CNN:

[T]he president was asked a specific question about what approach he was going to pursue when it came to possible military action in Syria against ISIL. That was the specific question he was asked and the president was explicit, that he is still waiting for plans that are being developed by the Pentagon for military options that he has for going into Syria.

How long has Syria been a problem? The President addressed the nation on September 10, 2013, about Syria and the actions we would take. But he said we would not get involved outside of forcing Syria to give up chemical weapons. Our military leaders have insisted we do more, but the President has dithered, much like he dithered trying to save James Foley.

And what of the strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq? “Just words” and a few tactical missile strikes. More from the White House Press Secretary.

But when it comes to confronting ISIL, the president has been very clear for months about what our comprehensive strategy is for confronting the ISIL threat in Iraq. It starts with a unified Iraq government, that can unite that country to meet the threat that’s facing their country right now. It includes strengthening our relationship with the Iraqi and Kurdish security forces, to make sure that they have the equipment and training that they need, to take the fight to ISIL on the ground in their country. The third component of our strategy is engaging regional governments. It’s certainly not in the interest of governments in that neighborhood to have ISIL wreaking havoc and perpetrating terrible acts of violence in the region. The fourth aspect of the strategy is engaging countries around the world in this effort. And then, of course, the fifth aspect of the strategy, the fifth component, is the use of American military force.

So to kill the bad guys we have to let Iraqis set up a new government, then we need to rebuild relationships with people who don’t trust us because of Obama, then we need to engage regional governments who’ve taken to launching strikes in Libya without telling us, then we need to sing kumbaya with the world . . . .

The President is not a jihadi sympathizer. He’s just a damn fool. How many will die because of this President and his foolishness? Too many.

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