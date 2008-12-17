Did you read the "poor people" story in the media? You know, the one about the parents who tried to get a birthday cake for their three year old and no supermarket would give them one. They wound up having to go to Walmart for a cake. All the local places turned them away like the inn keeper tossing Mary out, forcing her to go to the manger.

The tragedy has been circulating for days. Except that it's not a tragedy. The dad is a damn freak who should have his kids taken away from him for ruining their lives and the mother and father should be dragged into the street, tied to stakes, and beaten.

This is disgusting.

The father of 3-year-old Adolf Hitler Campbell, denied a birthday cake with the child's full name on it by one New Jersey supermarket, is asking for a little tolerance. Heath Campbell and his wife, Deborah, are upset not only with the decision made by the Greenwich ShopRite, but with an outpouring of angry Internet postings in response to a local newspaper article over the weekend on their flare-up over frosting.

"I think people need to take their heads out of the cloud they've been in and start focusing on the future and not on the past," Heath Campbell said Tuesday in an interview conducted in Easton, on the other side of the Delaware River from where the family lives in Hunterdon County, N.J.

What the hell is wrong with these people? In addition to little Adolph Hitler who'll probably graduate at 11 from killing puppies to killing his parents (a rich irony no less), the couple has two other neo-nazis , "JoyceLynn Aryan Nation Campbell turns 2 in a few months and Honszlynn Hinler Jeannie Campbell will be 1 in April."

I have no sympathy for a--holes and morons. I have loads of sympathy for the children, but the parents have no right to complain about the injustice of ShopRite given the injustice they've done to their kids.