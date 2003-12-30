Here in Macon, we are all gearing up for the Malachi York trial. Mr. York is the leader of the Nuwabians who have claimed to be indians, Egyptians, Muslims, Christians, and from another planet.

He's charged with racketeering and 200 counts of child molestation.

His supporters dress as Egyptians, Masons, Indians, etc. They are are cult.

Right now I can hear them beating drums from my office, right up the street from the federal courthouse. Luckily, the federal judge has moved the trial to the beach, about four hours away from here. The man is suing everyone and he and his supporters are nuts.

If you want a good laugh, read about it all here.