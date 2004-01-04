For you guys who like to grill, try this recipe:

1 pork tenderloin (or four skinless/boneless breasts of chicken) 1/2 cup of soy sauce 1 heaping tsp. of ginger 1/2 heaping tsp. of minced garlic 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional) 1/2 cup honey 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 tblsp olive oil.

Mix ingredients 2 through 4 in a freezer sized ziplock bag. Add tenderloin. Leave in marinade for 30 min to 1 hour.

Preheat grill.

Mix honey, brown sugar, and oil. Stir together vigourously with a fork.

Put tenderloin on grill. Baste regularly with honey mixture.

Take off grill when internal temperature is 160 - 170 degrees (about three beers after you put it on the grill)

That's what I'm cooking tonight.