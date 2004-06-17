I have done little blogging in the past two days. I've been busy. I'd like to describe it for you.

As regular readers know, I am a consultant on a variety of state and local campaigns. Yesterday I spent all afternoon driving through rural, no . . . rural Georgia taking pictures of the candidate at courthouses, prominent historic areas, and putting up yard signs. The candidate, Allen Freeman, is a fantastic and very natural candidate. We had a lot of fun and it was good to get to know him better.

Last night I spent four hours installing computers at another candidate's office. I am a full service consultant down to janitorial duties. Some things cannot be delegated well.

Today, I've spent the better part of what feels like a lifetime trying to fix a campaign gone awry. The candidate is winning, but the campaign has some termites -- namely staff that was hired because the candidate has an overly big heart and the staff is not competent. One of the staffers addressed a very prominent person whose name is "Mallory" as "Mallard." The other staffer told someone (oh, and picture the hairstyle of the mother in "Rugrats" bleached with a very, very southern accent and purple horn-rimmed glasses) that the campaign would be going to a nursing home and serving "Kroger produced cookies, water, and artifically sweetened lemon flavored beveraged." Ugh!

Tomorrow I'll be spending my day firing the existing staff and hiring a new staff and getting them up to speed as fast as possible to ensure the primary can still be won.

So, there you have it. That has been my last two days.