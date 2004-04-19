Yeah, it's tacky, I realize. But, following in the path of Instapundit, I decided to put up an Amazon.com link for any tips y'all might like to send my way.

I frankly don't expect to get a lot from it, but I've been thinking about ways to improve the site and those ways, particularly in the form of subscriptions to other services, etc. cost money.

Oh, and there is the new laptop I am lusting after.

So, think of it as a passive Public TV/radio promo. Click it if you want. Don't click it if you don't want.