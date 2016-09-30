Just over a year ago I enrolled in seminary. I had two reasons for doing so. First, I have found myself spending more time than I ever imagined both writing and talking about cultural and faith issues. Second, I had been getting numerous requests for me to preach on Sundays. I turned them all down as I thought it not appropriate to preach without any formal theological training. Naturally, once I enrolled in seminary the invitations to preach ceased.

During my journey through seminary I have had a harder and harder time reconciling my faith and politics. I think our faith should challenge us. If our faith and politics align perfectly, we are most likely worshiping idols. All of this has been brought to a head this election season as I have been forced to reconsider my strong opposition to Donald Trump.

Updated: Fri Sep 30, 2016