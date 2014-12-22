Barack Obama does not like the United States. There was a lot of truth when his wife said that for the first time she was proud of her country. The Obamas see the United States as a corrupt and bullying power that needs to be humbled.

No one seeks to fundamentally transform something they love.

And let us now consider that fundamental transformation.

Russia has invaded and taken over Crimea. ISIS stretches across the Middle East beheading Americans. North Korea now demands we seek its permission before we watch movies. Police officers are being gun downed in New York to the applause of Obama voters. And 36 Cubans were just executed by Cuba in celebration of its new found relationship with the United States.

This is how Barack Obama has fundamentally transformed America. Through word and deed he has pitted neighbor against neighbor, given hostile powers tacit permission to invade their neighbors, and through rhetoric and license to others created a situation where Americans cheer police officers being gunned down.

His historic legacy will be this: he led his countrymen and the world to turn away from their better angels.

We are less safe at home and abroad as a result. But the President’s golf game goes uninterrupted and his congress remains neutered and in fear of being disliked.

One does not seek to fundamental transform things one loves.

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