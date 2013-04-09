When the Right Decided to Go Left, Thatcher Went Right
My friend Ben Domenech has a must read post on the passing of Margaret Thatcher. I would consider it necessary reading for Republicans and conservatives in America right now. In the 70′s the British Conservative Party had lost its way. Like in th...
My friend Ben Domenech has a must read post on the passing of Margaret Thatcher. I would consider it necessary reading for Republicans and conservatives in America right now. In the 70′s the British Conservative Party had lost its way. Like in the United States, the left was on the rise, Soviets were on the march, and people began to accept the decline of their | Read More »