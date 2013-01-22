Where I Am on the Debt Ceiling Fight
We should fight on the debt ceiling, but we are not going to. Frankly, I think Pat Toomey’s push for a “full faith and credit” act has hurt us. It has provided the Democrats an opportunity to spin the media that even the Republicans a...
We should fight on the debt ceiling, but we are not going to. Frankly, I think Pat Toomey’s push for a “full faith and credit” act has hurt us. It has provided the Democrats an opportunity to spin the media that even the Republicans acknowledge we’ll default if we don’t raise the ceiling, which is why Toomey is doing that. It was too clever by | Read More »