The Swifties haven't really dealt with one story of Kerry's out of Vietnam, but David Freddoso raises it over at AFF's Brainwash:

The Washington Times reported last week something I'd seen reference to before, the significance of which only emerges now. Kerry's candidate questionnaire for Humane USA--an animal welfare group--included a question about pets. Typically, Kerry couldn't find anything to say about this issue that did not involve Vietnam, so he talked about his dog, VC, that came along on his Swift Boat.

"One day as our Swift Boat was heading up a river, a mine exploded hard under our boat," Kerry wrote. "After picking ourselves up, we discovered VC was MIA. Several minutes of frantic search followed, after which we thought we'd lost him. We were relieved when another boat called asking if we were missing a dog."

Said Kerry: "It turns out VC was catapulted from the deck of our boat and landed, confused but unhurt, on the deck of another boat in our patrol."

For those who have taken physics, this is hard to believe already. And for anyone familiar with Kerry's war record, and the military documents on his website, it is even harder.

The only time Kerry is on record claiming his boat was hit by a mine was on March 13, 1969, during his last battle in Vietnam for which he received a Bronze Star and his third Purple Heart. You won't find any other references to mines detonating among the documents he's made available on his website, which his campaign claims is a complete record of his service.

So think about this "dogapult" story for a minute--really, try to picture it. Was Kerry's boat damaged or sunk by this alleged mine he never reported? Was the dog knocked off along with Jim Rassmann, the Green Beret advisor who fell off PCF-94 that day? Were the crewmen frantically searching for VC in the midst of the heavy gunfire Kerry claims (and others deny) was coming from both banks of the river? Whom did they recover first, Rassmann or the dog? Were they close enough to any of the other boats for a dog to fly from one to the other? I shall not hold my breath for the media to break this story.