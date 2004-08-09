WaPo reports that a Time reporter is being held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the grand jury that's investigating the Plame leak.

Tim Russert apparently is giving some cooperation.

Most interesting, Robert Novak, who started the whole damn thing, is not mentioned. That would lead me to believe he either has not bee called or was called and spoke. The first is preposterous. Of course Novak should have been called, though maybe not yet.

The second is equally preposterous. Novak would never give up his source. That is one area on which the dark lord will not yield.