It's in a subscribers only link at the Wall Street Journal. The Congressman wants $8,000,000.00 to pay for marketing of wild American shrimp and $2.3 million to fund research into shrimp-fishing.

These are but two of the Congressman's 65 earmarks sought thus far this year to the tune of $400,000,000.00. HIs chief spokesman pulled a Tom DeLay and said

"Reducing earmarks does not reduce government spending, and it does not prohibit spending upon those things that are earmarked," the spokesman said. "What people who push earmark reform are doing is they are particularly misleading the public -- and I have to presume it's not by accident."

Of course the Congressman in question is the patron saint of both the constitutionally pure crowd and the black helicopter crowd â€” Congressman Ron Paul.

PAGING RON PAUL SUPPORTERS: Please cite the Article, Section, and clause of the Constitution that gives Congress express authority to fund the marketing of wild American shrimp.

[UPDATE:] Holy Cow! Look at this porker. Unfreakingbelieveable. And people buy his "I'm a purist" crap?