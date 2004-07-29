When Kerry says this:

I don't wear my own faith on my sleeve. But faith has given me values and hope to live by, from Vietnam to this day, from Sunday to Sunday. I don't want to claim that God is on our side. As Abraham Lincoln told us, I want to pray humbly that we are on God's side.

You have to ask which God he means -- the liberal lefty secular God or the real one that Kerry rejects.

Kerry can't claim that God is on our side because he he can't accept that there is actually good and evil in the world. It isn't nuanced enough for him.