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At the vanguard of the grassroots campaign has been Erick Erickson, blogger and editor of RedState.

Erickson has made NY23 his mission. Erickson called the race "a Hill to Die On" for conservatives. He accused Scozzafava of "Funnel[ing] Campaign Cash to Family." He slammed Newt Gingrich, Scozzafava's most high-profile backer, writing, "Today Newt Gingrich Takes Himself Out of the 2012 Running [...] Gingrich no longer wants to nor can he be seen as a conservative." Erickson called for Scozzafava to withdraw and demanded new national GOP leadership. He even raised money for Hoffman. The wider conservative world took note, and soon endorsements for Hoffman rolled in from Sarah Palin, the Club for Growth, Steve Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, even sitting Congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

What was a small Congressional race in upstate New York has become all-out war among Republicans, one which Erickson's grassroots movement seems to have won.

I think they could be making a bit more of my efforts than are warranted. Doug Hoffman, after all, is the guy running up there.