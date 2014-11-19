There are more important things in life than politics. One of those things is happening as I write. Most of the world is oblivious to it. The press corps has completely ignored it. But it may be one of the most consequential events in the early twenty-first century. It is called Humanum.

In Rome, at the Vatican, an interfaith gathering is occurring to discus marriage. Leading voices in the Buddhist, Jewish, Hindu, Mormon, Muslim, and Christian communities have gathered to support and strengthen each other in the struggle against growing anti-faith norms toward marriage and family. Pope Francis opened the gathering with a strong speech. Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention spoke as did Rick Warren of Saddleback, whose speech earned a standing ovation.

The secular world and press have convinced themselves that Christians in the West are surrendering on marriage. They are not. While the mainline churches members of the press may attend are caving on the issue, the ever growing population of evangelicals in Europe and the Americas continue to hold firm on the definition of marriage. They are being joined globally by other Christians, the Church in Rome, and even other faiths.

Humanum is an exceptionally big deal largely ignored by the press. You should not ignore it. And if I could urge you to listen to one speech on the importance of heterosexual marriage and the nuclear family, it would be this from Dr. Rick Warren.

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