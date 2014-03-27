Rebecca Kiessling is a real pro-life warrior. Her mother was raped. Thankfully, Rebecca was not aborted, but adopted. She is an advocate of the personhood amendment and spokeswoman for Personhood USA. I was kind of flattered she would tweet at me, but then became really disturbed that someone is lying to her.

She thinks I am helping create a new pro-life group in Georgia that would not hold the line on the pro-life cause for rape.

That is absolutely not true.

Ms. Kiessling, I believe every life is sacred and should be protected, including children conceived as a result of rape. Life begins at conception.

But I also believe life does not stop there.

I believe children who can feel pain should not be ripped apart in their mothers’ wombs. I am helping create a new organization because the existing organization joined with Planned Parenthood to oppose legislation that would stop abortions of children who can feel pain.

I believe children should not be aborted with Obamacare funding. I am helping create a new organization because the existing organization opposed legislation that would have stopped Obamacare funding from going to abortions.

I believe children, once out of the womb, should not have to suffer terrible living situations because of bureaucratic burdens in foster care. I am helping create a new organization because the existing organization sat on the sidelines in the fight to reform foster care in Georgia.

I have no intention of giving politicians a pass. Ms. Kiessling, I have no idea who is telling you we are weakening the stand on life, but I assure you we are not. But we do want to expand the ground on which we fight for life without compromising the hard fought ground we have already won.

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