Tiawan's President is recovering from an attempted assassination. CNN has the details here:

Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian has been released from hospital after being wounded in an apparent assassination attempt while campaigning for Saturday's election.

Chen's running mate, Vice President Annette Lu, was also treated and released following the gun attack Friday.

"Both the president and vice president have just checked out," a spokeswoman at the Chi Mei hospital in the southern city of Tainan told Reuters. No suspect has been identified.