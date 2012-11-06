Who The Heck Knows?
Republicans are supposed to be “rah-rah” for Romney today. Democrats are supposed to be “rah-rah” for Obama today. I don’t much believe either side at this point. Democrats are supremely confident right now in Washington. ...
Republicans are supposed to be “rah-rah” for Romney today. Democrats are supposed to be “rah-rah” for Obama today. I don’t much believe either side at this point. Democrats are supremely confident right now in Washington. The Republican consultants not so much. It is a reversal from just two weeks ago. Here’s what I do know and do believe. I believe Mitt Romney will win Florida, | Read More »