Whodunit?
Conservatives need answers. Four Republicans were removed from their respective committees for voting against House Republican Leaders. As has now been well chronicled, the excuses for why the removals happened keeps changing. It is time for conservati...
Conservatives need answers. Four Republicans were removed from their respective committees for voting against House Republican Leaders. As has now been well chronicled, the excuses for why the removals happened keeps changing. It is time for conservatives to start fighting back. As House Republicans continue to surrender and out negotiate themselves, we must demand answers. Go here now and start calling Steering Committee members. Ask | Read More »