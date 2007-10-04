The Nazis love Ron Paul.

A presidential long-shot is scoring big with white supremacist voters, although oddly enough itâ€™s not their â€œofficial candidate.â€

Texas Congressman Ron Paul is receiving â€œall the pro-white support,â€ the American Nazi Partyâ€™s nominee for president said in an exclusive interview with FITSNews.

From inside his campaign headquarters in Laurens, S.C. - an old movie theater converted into a Ku Klux Klan museum and National Socialist Movement meeting hall â€“ John Taylor Bowles said he doesnâ€™t understand why so many members of a white nationalist Web forum, Stormfront.org, are supporting Paul for president and not him.