Superficially, I am sure there are lots of answers for why an American citizen might decide to affiliate with ISIS and become a terrorist. But I think deep down, at the foundational level, there is a common trait for Westerners who turn toward radical Islam. In a world that tells them nothing creates everything, no one has a purpose, and there is nothing after the grave save rot and worms, the tiny voice instilled in all mankind cries out that there is more and these Westerners have gone on a misguided search for what that more is.

In the neo-pagan world of western society, in the beginning was nothing and nothing created the heavens and the earth. Nothing said, "Let there be light," and from nothing flowed a big bang of energy from which all matter was created through random chance.

Nothing then through a random collision of atoms created apes that evolved into mankind in heterosexual and homosexual form, with something created out of the nothing allowing each person to decide on their own maleness and femaleness.

Updated: Fri Jun 17, 2016