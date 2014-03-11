Does Progress Texas have something against paraplegics? Greg Abbott, the Republican candidate for Governor of Texas, is wheelchair bound. But in this attack against him from Progress Texas they’ve photoshopped him standing up.

Why?

Notice also that they paired him in the attack with a shorter hispanic woman instead of even trying to pit him against Wendy Davis. In fact, Progress Texas, which presumably supports Wendy Davis, makes no mention of her at all while making Greg Abbott stand up via photoshop.

That’s pretty creepy. And weird.

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