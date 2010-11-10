One week before the midterm elections in 2006, George W. Bush publicly said he would stand by Donald Rumsfeld. The day after the election, Donald Rumsfeld was out the door.

The President, Republicans, and virtually everyone else blamed the war for the GOP midterm disaster. Rumsfeld was the head that rolled.

The day after the election.

Tim Geithner’s head remains in Washington. Why? The President says it was the economy, not his policies. The Democrats say it was the economy, not their policies.

Why then does the Treasury Secretary remain?