I call John Kerry Gigolo John because I think it is a part of his character worth pointing out.

John Kerry has a habit of marrying women who are older and richer than him. And, when he doesn't marry them, he dates them. They may not always be older than him, but they are definitely richer than him.

Here in the south, there are running jokes about the men we know who get divorced and sue their wives for alimony. It ain't cool. It ain't masculine.

Gigolo John fits the pattern. He mooches off of rich women until a richer woman comes along.

That's not the type of fella we need in the White House during a war.