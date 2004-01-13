Why I Like My Mac #1,345,913
[Microsoft] is aggressive about improving its software when it first enters a market. But once it crushes its competitors and establishes an effective monopoly, as it has in Web browsers, Microsoft seems to switch off significant innovation. Other, smaller companies, however, have been plugging away at improving the Web browser. There are numerous competitors to IE that include integrated popup ad blockers, better privacy controls, easier searching and other enhancements.
Apple is consistently innovative with the Mac. From the interface to the appearance to the things you just can't do with a Wintel machine.