Yesterday, I wrote about Sam Van Voorhis. He is the independent expenditure guy for the NRSC. People tell me, including people at the NRSC, that Van Voorhis has, in his position as independent expenditure director, directed money to Majority Strategies a/k/a NextWave Communications. Sam happens to run that shop.

You can read about it here.

Today, my preacher calls. Or, I guess I should say former preacher, though he is still my preacher. Christy and I have moved churches.

In any event, my preacher calls and says some guy named Sam Van Voorhis called demanding to know why I no longer go to church there. Sam Van Voorhis claimed to be in the Presbyterian Church of America (my denomination) and insisted on information. My preacher says Sam was rather unpleasant when they would not cooperate.

What is more interesting is that Sam called a few months ago doing the exact same thing to the church secretary. Sam needed, for some reason, to make sure I hadn't been forced out of the church.

Sam, I think, is looking for dirt on me.

Fascinating.